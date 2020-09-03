Oxfam Canada: Federal recovery plan needs to consider pandemic's effect on women

Oxfam Canada says the federal government's COVID-19 recovery plan needs to take into account how the pandemic has a disproportionate economic effect on women, who have seen their employment numbers fall faster than men's and their work return more slowly.



Oxfam's Diana Sarosi says a feminist recovery means looking at industries reliant on women's labour, like long-term care, that aren't valued, and suffer from a lack of investment.



She says feminist groups have voiced frustration at having been unable to engage with the government since the pandemic hit.



Meantime, a group of tech companies is calling on the federal government to address shortfalls in the knowledge-based economy in its COVID-19 recovery plan, rather than apply traditional recovery tools like massive construction spending.



The Council of Canadian Innovators says helping start-ups grow could in turn cover costs for expanded social programs.