P.E.I. health officials recommend voluntary use of face masks indoors

Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health is strongly urging people to wear non-medical face masks indoors but so far isn't recommending they be mandatory.

Dr. Heather Morrison said Tuesday face masks should be worn in any indoor setting where people cannot maintain a physical distance of two metres from each other.

And while she isn't recommending indoor mask-wearing be mandatory on the Island, she says public health officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and could change course.

Morrison said Tuesday there were no new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

She says the five people identified as positive cases on the weekend are all self-isolating and recovering at home.

Morrison adds that tests on residents, staff and visitors of a seniors' home in Charlottetown where an employee had tested positive, have all come back negative.