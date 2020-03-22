P.E.I. imposes restrictions for travellers to help control spread of COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Atlantic Canada, leading the country's smallest province to impose new restrictions in an effort to stem the spread.

As of Saturday, anyone arriving on Prince Edward Island who has travelled within Canada is asked to self-isolate for 14 days, a step beyond the federal government's request to those who have travelled internationally.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said there were no new cases on the Island Saturday. There are still two positive cases, both travel-related.

She repeated her message to passengers who were onboard Air Canada Flight 7564 on March 11 from Toronto to Charlottetown to self-isolate until March 25. Those who develop any symptoms should call 811.

New screening measures are being put in place for the next 10 days at all entry points into the province, including the Charlottetown Airport, Confederation Bridge and Magdalene Island Ferry dock in Souris.

"I want clarify that we are not closing the airport, bridge or ferry. We are simply setting up screening at each of these entry points for all individuals arriving in P.E.I., Islanders and visitors alike,'' Morrison said.