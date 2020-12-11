Pabineau First Nation artist 'excited' to share stage with big-name Canadian acts

A musician from the Pabineau First Nation will be sharing the stage with several of his favourite artists for the upcoming APTN Indigenous Day Live Winter Solstice event.

Raymond Sewell tells the Max 104.9 newsroom he'll be playing some his own original music along with some traditional Mi'kmaq songs during the week-long broadcast later this month.

Sewell, who currently lives in Nova Scotia, will be performing twice, once on December 21st and again on the 24th.

The bill includes such names as Alanis Morissette, Alan Doyle, and Serena Ryder to name a few.

Sewell says he's excited for the experience he describes as 'unreal'.