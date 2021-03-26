Pabineau First Nation artist's film a part of this year's National Canadian Film Day

A film by a Pabineau First Nation artist will be a part of this year's National Canadian Film Day.

Christopher Grant's new film 'Tussle' is being presented by Reel Canada and Netflix as part of a collection of short films centred on the theme: 'Light(s) at the End of the Tunnel'.

The film is among just eleven from coast-to-coast commissioned to 'capture a timely cinematic snapshot of the moment we are all living though.'

The NCFD website says filmmakers received $10,000, production support, and just nine weeks to complete their projects.

The films will premiere on April 21st on the NCFD streaming platform.