Pabineau First Nation artist teams up with MusicNB to help amplify Indigenous voices

A recording artist from the Pabineau First Nation has teamed up with MusicNB to help other Indigenous musicians make their projects a reality.

Tristan Grant(Wolf Castle) and MusicNB have created a $3,000 grant for emerging Indigenous musicians in New Brunswick and Listiguj to complete music-based projects like videos, recordings, online content, and expanding music skills.

The recipient will also receive mentorship and support to help achieve their artistic and professional goals.

Grant says the pilot project gives young Indigenous artists a chance to get into the spotlight.

He says he wanted to give back to, and continue to build the community that supported him, as well as highlight Indigenous people, their art, and voices.

Submissions for the grant are being accepted until January 29th.