Pabineau First Nation elections to proceed despite COVID-19 concerns

The Pabineau First Nation will vote for chief and councillors this week even though other municipal elections in the province have been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19.

Chief David Peter-Paul says he supported holding off on the vote but that councillors decided to proceed.

During a recent call with the office of the Minister of Indigenous Services, Peter-Paul says he was shocked to learn there were nine First Nations communities proceeding with elections.

He says he's convinced conducting an election in the face of a raging COVID-19 pandemic is reckless and will jeopardize the health and lives of Indigenous people who participate.

Peter-Paul is calling on Ottawa to make a blanket decision to postpone all First Nation elections across the country until it's certain they can be conducted safely.

Pabineau First Nation voters are slated to cast their ballots on Thursday.