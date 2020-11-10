Pabineau First Nation plans to forge ahead with development of Vanier Blvd. property

The Pabineau First Nation says it plans to forge ahead with a plan to develop a property in Bathurst in 2021.

The plan to build a fuelling station on Vanier Blvd. was announced back in March of 2018.

Chief Terry Richardson tells the Northern Light that the first phase of development would include the construction of a gas station and strip mall, while later phases would include a gaming and bingo centre along with a farmer's market.

Mayor Paolo Fongemie calls the project 'very exciting' and says it's expected to move into the development phase once the city votes to designate the property commercial.



(with files from the Northern Light)