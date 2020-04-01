Pabineau First Nation's health centre supporting residents though COVID-19 pandemic

Though the Pabineau First Nation Health Centre is shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still continues to support members of the community.

Health director Patricia Roy tells the Northern Light the centre still offers essential services electronically and that there's a phone line set up for those seeking information about the virus or other services.

Roy says home-care services are still active and that the centre has been checking in by phone with those who have been self-isolating.

She says the centre has also been providing members of the community with protective equipment like masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.

(with files from the Northern Light)