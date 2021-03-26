Pabineau First Nation waiting to see how NB's plan to combat systemic racism plays out

The Pabineau First Nation says it's disappointed that the New Brunswick government failed to consult with First Nations people when putting together its plan to address systemic racism in the province.

The province announced this week it would appoint a commissioner to investigate and report back to the Legislature with recommendations to address the matter within 12 months.

Though the community doesn't agree with government's approach, Chief Terry Richardson says it will wait and see who is appointed as commissioner and what the actual plan is.

Richardson says systemic racism is a serious issue and the province needs to address it in order to move forward.