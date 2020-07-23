PAC to present recommendations for proposed daycare location in September

Bathurst's Planning Advisory Committee will present its recommendations in September for a proposed daycare.

Bimbo Daycare is asking the city to rezone two acres of land on Franklin Ave. for its new facility.

A concept drawing of the project was presented to council on Monday.

At the meeting PAC's Donald McLaughlin told council citizens have 30 days to voice their concerns or support for the project in writing.

Citizens will have an opportunity to address council on the matter when the committee presents its recommendations.

While some nearby residents support the daycare's proposed location, others are concerned over an increase in traffic and that the change in zoning would open the door to building apartments should the daycare project not proceed.

Bimbo executive committee secretary Julie Lebouthillier says the Franklin Ave. location is surrounded by green spaces which fits its goal of having children outdoors as much as possible.

Though several other areas were considered, Lebouthillier says proposed location suits Bimbo's needs the best and that the daycare will honour the character of the former park.

Bimbo is a non-profit daycare that has been a part of the Chaleur Region community for more than four decades.