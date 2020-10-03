Pair arrested after drugs, weapons seized in Sainte-Antoine

A 27-year-old woman and 34-year-old man were arrested Thursday after police searched a home in Saint-Antoine.

Officers seized what are believed to be methamphetamine pills, other drugs including cocaine, crystal meth, and opioids, two firearms and hunting knives from the residence on Gerard Road.

RCMP say the woman and man were arrested at the scene.

Joey Leblanc appeared in court Friday and was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine before being remanded into custody pending a court appearance on Tuesday.

Police say the woman was released on conditions pending a court appearance later in October.