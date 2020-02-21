Pair charged after drug seizure and altercation

A 27-year-old man and 19-year-old woman are facing charges connected to a recent drug seizure during a traffic stop and an ensuing altercation with police near Hartland.

Officers conducted the traffic stop on Route 105 on the afternoon of February 7th and identified on of the occupants as having an outstanding arrest warrant.

RCMP say both occupants were arrested and drugs believed to be methamphetamine was located in the vehicle.

A release says the man escaped police at the scene and let the woman out of the back of a police vehicle before both attempted to flee on foot but were quickly recaptured.

Chance Arthur Leslie. of Middle Hainesville has been charged with the following 10 offences:

- Possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine

- Disarming a police officer

- Assaulting a police officer (x2)

- Resisting and obstructing a police officer (x2)

- Uttering threats

- Being unlawfully at large

- Mischief under $5,000

- Failing to comply with a probation order

Police say Leslie was remanded into custody and is due back in court on March 10.

Chloe Shannon of Waterville has been charged with:

- Possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine

- Resisting and obstructing a police officer

- Careless use of a firearm

- Being unlawfully at large

RCMP say she was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.