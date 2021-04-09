PAL Airlines expanding in Atlantic Canada

PAL Airlines has announced it is adding six Atlantic Canada airports to its flight schedule this spring and summer.



The new service will be offered between May 10th and August 2nd out of airports in Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown, Fredericton, Bathurst and Saint John, New Brunswick.



The newly added routes will serve airports in Deer Lake, Moncton, Goose Bay, Gander and St. John's in eastern Newfoundland.



Atlantic Canada Airports Association says the expansion is an encouraging sign, considering some of these routes were the first to be cut amid the pandemic last June.