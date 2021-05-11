'Pandemic of hate': Leaders, experts warn anti-lockdown protests linked to far right

A network monitoring hate groups in Canada says online conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and protests against public health orders are helping to spread dangerous ideas laden with racism and bigotry.



Rallies against COVID-19 health orders are being staged across the country while many provincial doctors battle a deadly third wave of the pandemic.



The executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network says people espousing hateful beliefs have linked themselves to conspiracy and anti-lockdown movements.



Evan Balgord says such demonstrations make for fertile hunting for new recruits because hateful ideas are not being police.



He says once someone believes in one conspiracy theory, it's easy to believe in others.



Federal New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh says there is a connection between anti-mask and anti-lockdown protests and far-right extremism.



He says both movements show a disregard for the safety of others and put people at risk.