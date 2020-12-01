Pandemic results in eight postponed games for Acadie-Bathurst Titan

The annual holiday break came earlier than expected for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The QMJHL announced Monday that it is hitting pause on activities effective December 1st until January 3rd due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

QMJHL commissioner Gilles Courteau says Maritime travel restrictions, along with "red zone restrictions" in Quebec are making it difficult to hold games.

As a result, eight Titan games have been postponed.