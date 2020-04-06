Pandemic sees Acadie Half-Marathon go 'virtual'

The Acadie Half-Marathon is going virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means runners will compete alone then transmit their results to organizers via e-mail.

Petit-Rocher's Sylvain Arseneau will be competing, but tells the Acadie-Nouvelle it may be tough to put up a good time without other runners around to motivate him.

Participants have until April 12th to submit their time, with results available around April 17th.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)