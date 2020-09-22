Paper towel in short supply as people stay home, clean more, industry leader says
The head of Canada's largest manufacturer of tissue products says he's concerned about the industry's supply of paper towel ahead of a potential second wave of COVID-19.
Kruger Products CEO Dino Bianco said demand for paper towel has soared as people stay at home and clean more frequently.
``Toilet paper was the highlight of the COVID stay-at-home mandates but now we're seeing the big use of paper towels,'' he said in an interview.
``COVID doesn't make you go to the bathroom more, but it does make you clean more.''
Bianco said the industry's paper towel inventory is ``very tight'' across North America, despite efforts to build up supply.
``Paper towel is the big watch out for us,'' he added. ``We're trying to build our inventory but we're very tight.''