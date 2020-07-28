Parents divided over sending kids back to school: Poll

A new poll suggests more than half of parents plan to send their kids to school if and when they reopen, but that a significant number remain on the fence amid concerns about COVID-19.



The poll is the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies and comes as provinces are working on how to get students back into classrooms in the fall.



Fifty-nine per cent of respondents with children said they would send their kids to school if there is some type of classroom instruction at least a few days a week.



But 18 per cent said they would keep them at home and the remaining 23 per cent said they didn't know even as the clock ticks down to what is normally the start of the school year.



The poll also found that 41 per cent of respondents were more worried about personally contracting COVID-19 if schools reopen while 48 per cent said it did not change their fears either way.



The Leger online poll of 1,517 Canadians over age 18 took place July 24 to 26. The poll cannot be given a margin of error because it is not a random sample.