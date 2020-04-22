Parents urged to maintain children's vaccination schedule amid pandemic

Pediatricians are urging parents to maintain their children's vaccination schedule amid the COVID-19 scare.



They're worried a dip in inoculation rates could jeopardize herd immunity for a host of other ailments.



Doctor Shaun Morris, staff physician in infectious diseases at Toronto's SickKids Hospital, says many children and young people are almost certainly behind on their shots as some families avoid medical facilities for fear of catching COVID-19.



At the same time, he notes that opportunities to inoculate have dwindled as family clinics scale down hours, switch to virtual care or shutter their offices completely.



Meanwhile, school-based immunization clinics have been postponed indefinitely along with the school closures.



A spokeswoman for the Canadian Paediatric Society says school and daycare closures remove one of the most powerful motivators parents have to keep their kids up-to-date.



Dr. Joan Robinson says the most common reason Canadian children are not immunized is because parents simply don't get around to it.



Robinson, who is also a pediatric infectious diseases specialist in Edmonton, wonders if daycare and school closures could disrupt vaccine adherence even more than the vaccine hesitancy of families who question their safety.