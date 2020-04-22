Parks Canada suspends activities until May 31st

Parks Canada says it has suspended camping, group activities and events at all national parks, national historic sites, heritage canals and national marine conservation areas until at least May 31st.



It also says it will not be taking new reservations at New Brunswick's Fundy National Park until at least June 1st.



All existing reservations set to take place prior to May 31st will be automatically cancelled and refunded in full.



Route 114 through Fundy National Park remains open for through traffic, but all services and facilities within the park will remain closed until further notice.