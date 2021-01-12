Parole board hearing for notorious serial killer Allan Legere set for Wednesday

Notorious serial killer Allan Legere, known as ``the Monster of the Miramichi'' is scheduled for a parole hearing this Wednesday.



However, some who lived through his terrifying rampage 31 years ago warn he can't be rehabilitated.



The 73-year-old has the right up until the last minute to waive the hearing before the Parole Board of Canada.



Rick MacLean, co-author of two books on the killer, says the 72-year-old is a psychopath who can't be trusted not to return to violence.



After escaping from guards in May 1989, Legere killed Annie Flam, an elderly store owner; sisters Donna and Linda Daughney, and Roman Catholic priest Reverend James Smith.



Prisoners like Legere who have received life sentences can be refused parole by the board and have no mandatory release date.

