Parole board refuses release of Allan Legere, dubbed the 'Monster of the Miramichi'

The Parole Board of Canada has refused both the day parole and full parole of serial killer Allan Legere.

The convicted murderer, rapist and arsonist, who will turn 73 in February, escaped from custody on May 3, 1989 after being convicted of murder.

He carried out four more brutal murders, several arsons and a sexual assault in the Miramichi before being recaptured on Nov. 24 that year.

Legere has been eligible to apply for day parole since November 2012 and for full parole since November 2015.



Legere, who was dubbed "the Monster of the Miramichi,'' is serving a life sentence, and he has no mandatory release date.

In the decision, parole board member Delaine Dew said Legere had been rejected for parole because he was still a risk to the community.