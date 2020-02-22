Parts of prostitution law found unconstitutional, judge rules

A judge in Kitchener, Ont., has declared parts of Canada's prostitution laws to be unconstitutional.

Those sections are a ban on advertising sex work, making money from the sex trade, and procuring for the trade.

In his decision, Judge Thomas McKay said the three provisions violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Because the judgment is from a provincial court, it is not binding, and the law remains in effect.

The decision comes in a case against a couple from London, Ont., who ran an escort agency.

A lawyer for the defence says the ruling is unprecedented in regards to the relatively new prostitution laws.