Parts of Zone 4 return to Red Level at 6 p.m. Thursday, 30 new COVID-19 cases reported in N.B.

Parts of Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) will return to the Red Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan Thursday evening.

Public Health says new restrictions, affecting the City of Edmundston and the area from the Quebec border south to the community of Siegas and west to the border with Maine, will take effect at 6 p.m. and will last for at least four days.

(Submitted/Government of New Brunswick)

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell called the move a "circuit breaker", adding the U.K. variant of COVID-19 is responsible for 62% of the cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

Health Minister Dorothy Sheppard said if necessary, the restriction period will be extended, or restrictions will be expanded to encompass the entirety of Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

The restrictions do not apply to the communities of Grand Falls, Kedgwick, Saint-Quentin, or Saint-Léonard which will remain in the Yellow Level.

30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Thursday, including 24 in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region); 14 of which are travel-related, one that is under investigation, and nine that are close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Officials also reported five travel-related cases in Zone 2 (Saint John Region) and one new case that is under investigation in the Bathurst Region (Zone 6).

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard breaks down the 89 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 11

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 6

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 4

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 58

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 9

There are three people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital.

Government says a positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at École Régionale Saint-Basile in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and students, staff and families have been asked to self-isolate until Saturday as contact tracing is carried out.

The school and the Halte Scolaire St-Basile child-care facility within it are closed on Friday.

Starting Thursday, individuals aged 40-years old and older with three or more chronic health conditions may begin booking vaccination appointments for April at clinics organized by either Horizon Health Network or Vitalité Health Network.

A list of chronic conditions is available online, as is the required declaration form, and appointments can be made online or by calling 1-833-437-1424.