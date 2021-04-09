Passenger service returning to Bathurst Regional Airport

The Bathurst Regional Airport has a new carrier.

PAL Airlines announced Thursday that it's adding six airports in Atlantic Canada to its flight schedule.

The new service will be out of Bathurst, Fredericton, Saint John, Halifax, Sydney, and Charlottetown between May 10th and August 2nd.

The new routes will serve airports in Deer Lake, Moncton, Goose Bay, Gander and St. John's in eastern Newfoundland.

Bathurst Regional Airport's Jamie Degrace says the new service is a big step in re-connecting the Chaleur Region to the rest of the country.

Degrace says further details are expected in the coming weeks.

Atlantic Canada Airports Association says the expansion is an encouraging sign, considering some of these routes were the first to be cut amid the pandemic last June.