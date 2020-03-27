Passenger who landed in Moncton tests positive for COVID-19 on P.E.I.

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island passed through the Moncton Airport on their way home last week.

A spokesperson for the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport says the person was on Air Transat flight TS2653 from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The flight was scheduled to land at 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday March 18 and the individual disembarked the plane and proceeded through the airport before traveling to their home on PEI.

The gender, age and identity of that individual has not been released.

At a press conference on Thursday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health said any New Brunswickers who were on that flight should self-isolate and contact 811.