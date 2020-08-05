Paul outpaces opponents in Green party leadership fundraising efforts

Green party leadership hopeful Annamie Paul is solidifying her spot as a front-runner in the race to succeed Elizabeth May.

Party data show as of the end of July, Paul's fundraising haul was almost $121,000, more than one-third of the total raised by all nine candidates in the race.

Ontario lawyer Dimitri Lascaris is in a distant second on the fundraising front, with $52,610.

Paul, along with Conservative contender Leslyn Lewis, are the first Black women running for national party leaderships in more than half a century.

Paul says the idea of making history as the first Jewish woman of colour to lead a national political party is helping motivate her and her supporters.

However she says her campaign to bring diversity into the party and federal politics has a wide list of policies, including ending systemic racism, implementing guaranteed incomes and providing universal access to post-secondary education.