Peanut spread recalled over possible Listeria contamination

If you were thinking of eating a peanut butter sandwich for lunch, you had better check your cupboards first.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Nutrition Excellence Canada is recalling its "Nuts 'N More" Peanut Spread due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The product was sold nationally in 454g jars, with UPC code 6 09132 00242 7 and expiration date of 03/04/2021.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with consuming the product.

The CFIA says if you have the product, you should throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.