Pennfield man dies after off-road vehicle crash Monday

Police say a 25-year-old Pennfield man has died following a crash involving an ATV in the community earlier this week.

Officers responded around 8:50 p.m. on Monday to a report of a single-vehicle ATV crash in a gravel pit off C K Justason Lane.

The RCMP believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into an embankment.

Police say the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

No one else was on the ATV.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.