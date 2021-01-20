People's Alliance leader raises concerns about New Brunswick's COVID-19 response

The People's Alliance party says the government's recent decisions to curb the spread of COVID-19 are confusing for the public.

Leader Kris Austin has been a member of the all-party COVID-19 cabinet committee for the last 10 months but says he's confused and frustrated by some of the government's actions.

He says the decision this week to move most of the province into the "red'' pandemic-alert level has closed churches and hair salons without evidence they are hot spots.

Austin adds that he had assumed the red level was the highest pandemic-alert level but says the government is considering imposing more restrictions.

Health officials are reporting 21 new infections today and say the province has 317 active reported cases.

The COVID cabinet committee meets tomorrow to discuss if more restrictions are needed and what they would look like.