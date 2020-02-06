Person of interest sought in Moncton assault

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest following an assault in Moncton on January 19.

Officers responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a call at the Days Inn & Suites on Mountain Road in the city and found an injured 35-year-old man outside the hotel.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, the RCMP has released a surveillance photograph of a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed activity that could have been related to the incident, or who recognizes the man in the photograph, is asked to contact the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).