Personal income tax rate to be lowered in New Brunswick

The provincial government has tabled legislation that would lower the provincial personal income tax rate and raise the Low-Income Tax Reduction (LITR) threshold in New Brunswick.

A release says the amendments to the Income Tax Act would see the income tax rate on the first tax bracket lowered 0.28% to 9.4% and the LITR raised $210 to $17,840 for the 2021 tax year.

The proposed $28 million in savings would begin July 1 and would be fully reflected when New Brunswickers file their 2021 tax returns next spring.

Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves says in a release that the changes are part of the province's commitment to put the $163 million in carbon tax revenue back into the economy.

Government says $78 million is going towards April 2020's reduction in gasoline and diesel taxes, while $36 million is allotted to the Climate Change Fund and climate change initiatives.

$12 million is earmarked for the natural gas distribution offset announced last year and $9 million will be provided to First Nations.