Petit-Rocher approves 2020 budget with no tax increase
Petit-Rocher will enjoy yet another year without a tax increase.
The village adopted its 2020 budget on Monday, marking five years without increasing taxes and eight years without increasing water and sewer bills.
The budget is estimated at a little over $2.4 million.
General manager Guy Chiasson says the village's good financial health will allow it to carry out infrastructure projects like a new water treatment plant, provided the province chips in with funding as well.
(with files from CKLE)