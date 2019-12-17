Petit-Rocher approves 2020 budget with no tax increase

Petit-Rocher will enjoy yet another year without a tax increase.

The village adopted its 2020 budget on Monday, marking five years without increasing taxes and eight years without increasing water and sewer bills.

The budget is estimated at a little over $2.4 million.

General manager Guy Chiasson says the village's good financial health will allow it to carry out infrastructure projects like a new water treatment plant, provided the province chips in with funding as well.



(with files from CKLE)