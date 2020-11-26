Petit-Rocher residents to pay more for water & sewer in 2021

Residents in Petit-Rocher have avoided a tax rate increase, but they couldn't get away from a water and sewer rate hike.

The village approved its budget this week and says the cost of water and sewer services is increasing by about $45 in an effort to recoup the cost of a new water filtration system.

Petit-Rocher's $2.3 million general operating budget is a bit less than last year, however the village's water and sewer budget is up by approximately $75.

Mayor Luc DesJardins says 2020 was the biggest year Petit-Rocher has had for construction, noting the installation of new tennis courts, arena renovations, as well as a new library.

