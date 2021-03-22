Petit-Rocher's mayor not seeking re-election

The mayor of Petit-Rocher says he won't be seeking re-election.

After two terms as the village's mayor, Luc Desjardins says he has accomplished what he set out to do and feels it's time for younger people to take up the torch.

Desjardins tells the Northern Light his administration managed to complete several capital projects without borrowing money, and even managed to decrease the village's tax rate.

Nominations open Monday.

Voters cast their ballots on May 10th, with advanced polls opening May 1st.

(with files from the Northern Light)