Pharmacies want in on Canada's COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Pharmacies are pushing to get involved in Canada's vaccination effort, pitching their expansive networks and experience with distribution as potential selling points.



Shoppers Drug Mart and London Drugs say they have had conversations with the federal and provincial governments about co-operating on vaccine distribution once the doses become more widely available, although there are currently no plans to do so.



Chris Chiew with London Drugs says pharmacies are,``ready and willing right now to help.''



A partnership with pharmacies could be a welcome opportunity for provincial health authorities in Canada, which will have to distribute tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccinations in 2021.



So far, the government has tightly controlled distribution of COVID-19 vaccines since the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were administered in Canada on December 14th.



But distribution will soon ramp up as more vaccine candidates are approved in the coming months.