Photos surface of Andrew Scheer failing to wear mask while travelling

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was spotted Tuesday in a Toronto airport lounge not wearing a mandatory mask.



Two separate photos of the bare-faced party leader sitting comfortably in a waiting area circulated online but his office says he was wearing a mask for his trip.



A spokesperson said the photos must have been taken after he doffed the covering to take a call but before he put it back on.



Toronto's Pearson airport currently has a policy that masks must be worn at all times to curb the spread of COVID-19, with limited exceptions that include being at a food or beverage service location.



The photos shows Scheer in the lounge with several others, and while they are seated spaced apart, none is wearing a mask.



In April, Scheer was criticized for bringing his family on a government flight back to Ottawa for a House of Commons sitting, reducing the ability for the other two MPs on board to keep a distance from the Scheers.