Pick up of recyclables paused in parts of Chaleur Region

The Chaleur Regional Service Commission has hit pause on recycling collection in most parts of the Chaleur Region.

The Commission says the decision is due to the closure of Eco360 Recycling Services at the Red Pine Landfill and recommendations from the province's chief medical officer in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, the collection of recyclables in local service districts, Beresford, Nigadoo, Petit-Rocher, Pointe-Verte, and Belledune will be interrupted for an indefinite period.

Instead, waste collections will take please every week.

Bathurst's collection schedule will remain as is, however recyclables at the roadside will be disposed of in the same manner as regular waste.

The commission is encouraging residents to hang on to their recyclables until regular pickups resume if possible.

If you do place recyclables at the roadside, the commission says they will be treated as regular waste.



