Picoudi brand microgreens recalled over salmonella concerns

Les Jardins Picoudi is recalling its microgreens over concerns they could be contaminated with Salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recalled product was sold across New Brunswick and Quebec.

The recalled products include Organic Broccoli Microgreens, Organic Arugula Microgreens, and Organic Coriander Microgreens in 35g and 75g packages.

If you have any of the recalled products, the CFIA says not to consume them, and to either throw them out or return to them to where they were purchased.

If you believe you became sick from consuming the microgreens, the CFIA is advising you to contact your doctor.



