Pigeon Hill man facing charges after firearm incident

RCMP say a 40-year-old Pigeon Hill man is facing a number of charges after an incident in the community on Wednesday.

Officers responded around 12:35 a.m. to a report of gunshots on Route 305 and when they arrived, a 40-year-old man exited a home and surrendered to them.

Police say damage to a nearby church confirmed shots had been fired but no one was injured and a firearm was seized.

Remi Duguay appeared in court later that day and was charged with 13 offences, including uttering threats, break and enter, mischief and weapons offences.

Police say he was remanded into custody and ordered to undergo a 30-day psychiatric assessment and is due to appear in court on November 26th.

