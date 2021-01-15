Pills and cocaine seized, three arrested in Sackville

Three people were arrested and drugs were seized following the search of a residence in Sackville on Wednesday.

Officers searched the residence on Upper Aboujagane Road at around 1:45 p.m. January 13th and seized what are believed to be methamphetamine pills, cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

Police say a 32-year-old man from Rivière du Portage was arrested at the scene, while a 36-year-old man and 37-year-old woman from Sasckville were arrested outside a nearby residence.

RCMP say the Rivière du Portage man was held in custody on an unrelated matter while the pair from Sackville were released pending a court appearance at a later date.