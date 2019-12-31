Pilot shortage can't be addressed by existing programs, documents suggest

Federal officials combing through skills training programs have concluded major changes are needed if they're to be used to address a shortage of airline pilots.

A July briefing note to a senior official at Employment and Social Development Canada says that existing government programs ``are not well suited'' to help train more pilots.

Nor do the programs address the high cost to earn a commercial license in Canada, according to a briefing note obtained by The Canadian Press.

Instead, officials suggest a public-private partnership similar to other countries may be a way for Canada to address a growing need for pilots.

Industry estimates say Canada will need 7,300 new commercial pilots by 2025, a challenge facing both domestic carriers and the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Worldwide, estimates are that the global demand for new pilots will hit 255,000 by 2027.