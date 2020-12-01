Plans to build monument at former church site in Saint-Arthur 'shattered'

Plans to build a monument at the site of a former church in Saint-Arthur have been shattered...literally.

Work crews tasked with demolishing Notre-Dame-de-Fatima church noticed the bell was missing from the steeple when they showed up to work on Monday.

At first the diocese thought the bell had been stolen and reported the suspected crime to police.

But then it was discovered parishioners had been given permission to salvage souvenirs before the building was torn down.

Bishop Daniel Jodoin tells the Acadie-Nouvelle that the bell was heavy and would require a crane to get down; equipment the souvenir hunters didn't have.

Jodoin says the one-of-a-kind cast iron bell shattered to pieces from falling.

The bishop says the bell was a symbol the diocese wanted to leave the community as a memory of their church.



(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)