Plaster Rock man dies in motorcycle crash near Perth-Andover Sunday

Police say a 45-year-old man from Plaster Rock has died following a motorcycle crash near Perth-Andover on Sunday.

Officers responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. on September 6 to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 390 in Rowena.

The RCMP believes the crash occurred when the driver of the motorcycle lost control and collided with an oncoming SUV.

Police say the lone motorcycle rider died at the scene while the occupants of the SUV were not injured.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.