PM prods premiers to impose more stringent measures to curb spread of COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will continue today to prod premiers towards more stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, even as he offers up more federal funding to help provinces retrain workers left jobless by the pandemic.



Trudeau is expected to announce hundreds of millions of dollars more for provinces to plow into skills training, on top of some $3.5 billion in previously announced funding.



But he's also expected to renew his call for premiers to impose the restrictions necessary to douse the wildfire spread of COVID-19 and not be deterred by the economic costs of shutting down businesses.



Trudeau took that message directly to premiers during a conference call Thursday evening.



A summary of the call issued by the Prime Minister's Office, says Trudeau asked premiers to ``identify their specific needs to protect the health and safety of Canadians and bring the virus under control in their jurisdictions.''



And he assured them the federal government will continue to provide them with assistance and ``will do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to keep Canadians safe and supported.''

