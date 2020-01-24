PM's advisers: Canada, allies ready to strike back at foreign cyberattackers

Advisers to the prime minister say Canada is ready to work with allies and strike back at foreign cyberattackers.

A newly released briefing note warns Justin Trudeau that malicious state-sponsored cyber acts affect national security and economic prosperity interests.

It suggests that deterrence in cyberspace is also about what Canada is prepared to do to respond to the threat.

The note, obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act, was included in materials to help prepare Trudeau for his second mandate following the Liberal victory in the October election.

Several passages in the document deemed too sensitive to disclose were blacked out.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, a federal agency that monitors brewing online threats, has warned that state-sponsored players can conduct sophisticated influence operations by posing as regular people.