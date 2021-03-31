PM says Canada entering final stretch of COVID-19 health crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is entering the final stretch of the COVID-19 health crisis, and Canadians just need to stay strong a little longer.



Trudeau announced Tuesday that Pfizer and BioNTech are accelerating their delivery schedule to ship another five million doses of their vaccine to Canada in June, bringing their total shipments in the spring to 17.8 million.



Moderna remains on course to ship more than 12 million doses in the next three months, while four-million Oxford-AstraZeneca shots are expected by the end of June.



Procurement Minister Anita Anand says the first shipments of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine are set to arrive at the end of April.



Barring any unexpected interruptions in production or export of vaccines, Canada is in line to have more than 44 million doses before Canada Day.



That should mean all adults over 18 will be offered a vaccine faster, and the wait for a second dose may be shorter than the current four months.

