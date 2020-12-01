PM sets Dec. 10 date for long-sought first ministers' meeting on health-care funding

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has set Dec. 10 as the date for a long-sought first ministers' meeting on federal funding for health care.



Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc has announced the date on Twitter.



Premiers have been demanding a meeting since early September and they want it to focus solely on the issue of annual federal transfer payments to provinces and territories for health care.



However, LeBlanc says the meeting will include discussions on strengthening health care, as well as first ministers' ``continued work together to fight COVID-19'' and ``the distribution and logistics of vaccines.''



LeBlanc doesn't say whether the first ministers will meet in person or virtually, or some combination of the two.



The Prime Minister's Office says the logistics are still being worked out.

