PM to announce extension of wage subsidy, financial aid for medical researchers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce today an extension to the federal government's 75 per cent emergency wage subsidy, just as businesses across the country are taking the first cautious steps towards reopening after a two-month, pandemic-induced shutdown.



He is also expected to announce significant financial support for thousands of medical researchers whose work is unrelated to the COVID-19 crisis.



The $73-billion wage subsidy program was initially slated to run until June 6.



Trudeau last week said it would be extended and today he'll reveal for how long. The extension is expected to be for at least an extra month.



Under the program, the federal government is currently picking up the tab for 75 per cent of an eligible company's payroll, up to a maximum of $847 per week per employee, from March 15 to June 6.



Eligible companies are those that saw revenues drop by 15 per cent in March or 30 per cent in April and May.